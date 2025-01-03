'Played with straight bat, bowled no googlies': SCBA prez Sibal on Justice Ravikumar

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) SCBA president and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Friday said Justice C T Ravikumar, who was an ardent cricket fan, played his innings as a Supreme Court judge with a straight bat, followed the rules of the game and did not "bowl any googlies" much to the lawyers' delight.

Advertisment

"You are known for your love for cricket and soccer, regardless of the team… As a lover of cricket, you played your innings with a straight back. Bowled no googlies. And always gleaned by the rules of the game, which is what all lawyers want. I wish you all the very best for your next inning," Sibal said at an event of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in the honour of the outgoing judge.

Friday marked Justice Ravikumar's last day in office for he retires on January 5.

According to Sibal, each judge brought a distinct perspective to the apex court to resolve disputes.

Advertisment

"It is through these multiple perspectives that imaginative and dynamic ideas of justice have emerged in the last 50 years. It is with great satisfaction that I have seen the bar and bench slowly grow to mirror this rich diversity of experience in our country and to see so many more first-generation lawyers find their place amongst the greats," he said.

Sibal noted Justice Ravikumar was one such eminent person who had risen to the top through the dint of hard work, bringing his clear and unique voice to shape the law's development.

He said the judge exemplified the "no shortcut to success" maxim.

Advertisment

"In your three years in this court, you have exemplified this precept with exceptional work ethic. You have brought clarity and coherence to the development of law, especially in the fields of criminal law, inheritance law and the law of evidence," said Sibal.

The emphasis on legal reasoning to the first principles, often beginning judgments with legal maxims were highlights of the judge's tenure as per Sibal.

"Your judgments are well structured and understood by all. As a judge of the constitutional court, you have strived to give voice to the powerless. You have passed strong directions on fairness in criminal trials and on the need for the spirit of justice," he said.

Advertisment

The senior lawyer outlined the judiciary's role in being the most significant institutional pillar in a democracy with a tough task of resolving "highly complex issues" embedded in the country’s diversity.

Sibal hailed Justice Ravikumar for being a part of several seminal constitutional decisions. The illustrations he cited involved changing legal, political and ethical conundrums such as the Jallikattu verdict balancing animal rights and cultural rights, the Anoop Barnawal decision on the independence of the office of the election commissioner and the common causes decision on the right to die with dignity.

Justice Ravikumar, Sibal said, would be remembered for his simplicity, gentle demeanour and incisive mind that saw through the volumes with discernment and fairness.

Advertisment

"The fact that you adorn an elevated platform in court is not reflected in your manner in court, which is empathetic and patient. Your colleagues and staff speak your speak of you, your constant encouragement and your strongly affectionate nature, which you will always be remembered for," he said. PTI MNR AMK