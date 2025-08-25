Playing politics on Kashmiri prisoners' release a shame: Hurriyat chief

Srinagar, Aug 25 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday appealed to political and social groups in Kashmir to jointly strive for the release of prisoners, saying playing politics on this humanitarian issue will be a shame.

"Efforts to highlight the plight of the thousands of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in jails in the Union territory and across India, and for their relief and release is the moral responsibility of all Kashmiris," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He said a joint effort in this regard by all is the need of the hour "if we really want to help them".

"Playing politics even on this humanitarian issue will be a shame. I appeal to all political and social groups and members of the civil society to come together. Let us jointly strive for the release of prisoners," he appealed.

Earlier in the day, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take an all-party delegation to different jails across the county where prisoners from the Union territory were lodged to check their plight.

Abdullah should also raise the issue of these prisoners with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she demanded.

The PDP took out a protest march here demanding release of prisoners or their shifting from various jails across the country to the prisons in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SSB OZ OZ