Plea alleges bias against persons with disabilities who hail rides, HC seeks Centre, Uber reply

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of Centre and Uber on a plea by a lawyer who suffers from visual disability alleging discrimination while the availing services of the ride-hailing app.

On December 24, Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice on the petition by advocate Rahul Bajaj and asked the Centre and Uber India Technology Private Limited to respond.

Bajaj's counsel alleged his client faced discriminatory and disrespectful behaviour while booking an auto ride on the app besides several other challenges while availing its company's services.

He shared the incident where the auto driver not only refused to drop Bajaj at the desired destination for not wanting to assist him navigate the route, but was also disrespectful to him after reluctantly agreeing for the ride.

The petitioner argued the diver's conduct exemplified discrimination and said ride-hailing services such as Uber had failed to ensure their drivers were adequately trained and sensitised according to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Though Uber claims of having a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, it was ineffective in facilitating disability sensitisation, the petitioner said.

Bajaj said despite his posting about such incidents on social media, he has continued to experience reluctance by Uber’s auto drivers.

The plea sought appropriate measures to address the situation. The matter would be heard on March 27, 2025. PTI ADS AMK