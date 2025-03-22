Plea alleges misuse of MPLADS fund for making temple pond: Kerala HC seeks K V Thomas stand

Kochi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has sought response of K V Thomas, the state government's special representative at Delhi, on a plea alleging misuse of MPLADS funds for construction of a pond at the Azhakiyakavu Bhagavathy Temple at Palluruthy here when he was an MP.

Justice C S Dias admitted the petition and issued notice to Thomas, seeking his response by June 9, the next date of hearing of the plea which claims that funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) cannot be used for temple-related works.

The petitioner, Babu Suresh, who resides near the temple has alleged that an order was issued in 2015 granting administrative sanction for the construction of the Azhakiyakavu pond using MPLADS funds.

According to the petition, Thomas had placed the proposal for construction of the pond under the MPLAD scheme at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

"However, the administrative sanction was granted based on incorrect survey details, as the designated survey number did not contain any pond. Furthermore, information received through the Right to Information Act revealed that no such work had been undertaken under the Wetland Scheme, contradicting the claims in the proposal," his plea, filed through advocate Bhanu Thilak, claims.

The petition also alleges that the renovation of the temple pond was carried out using funds collected from devotees, yet a stone plaque was erected at the site falsely stating that the work was completed using MPLADS funds to the tune of Rs 30,00,000 and Rs 20,00,000 from the Kochi Corporation.

The petitioner has contended that he gave a complaint regarding that to the Central Vigilance Commission, which was later forwarded to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau for inquiry.

"Investigations by various authorities, including the CBI and the District Empowerment Officer of the Local Self-Government Department, found prima facie irregularities in the usage of MPLADS funds.

"Despite this, the state government has not yet taken any concrete action, nor has it granted sanction for further proceedings," the petition states.

Suresh has claimed in his plea that the utilisation of MPLADS funds for temple-related works is expressly prohibited under the guidelines, as public funds cannot be used for works within places of religious worship or on land owned by religious groups.

"The release of Rs 30,00,000 from the MP fund for the renovation of the temple pond is, therefore illegal, and the amount should be recouped.

"Despite repeated complaints and representations, no steps have been taken by the concerned authorities to recover the misused funds," he has claimed.

He has urged the High Court to issue directions to the concerned authorities to recover the allegedly misappropriated MPLADS funds.