Plea filed in POCSO court seeking seizure of Swami Avimukteshwaranand's passport

Prayagraj, Mar 9 (PTI) An application was filed in a POCSO court here on Monday, seeking seizure of the passport of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who is facing allegations of sexually exploiting his disciples, on apprehension that he may flee abroad.

The plea was filed by a complainant in the case, Ashutosh Brahmachari, who claimed that the seer was trying to flee.

"Swami Avimukteshwaranand is trying to flee abroad. Therefore, we have urged the honourable court to consider how he can leave the district. The high court has clearly said that he will not influence the investigation. The high court has only stayed his arrest," Brahmachari told reporters.

He said the court heard their submissions and reserved its order on the application.

"We informed the court that Swami Avimukteshwaranand is making preparations to travel abroad, so he should be restrained and kept under surveillance," he said.

Brahmachari added that the court had also been requested to direct that all documents required for foreign travel, such as the passport, be deposited with the investigating officer or submitted before the court.

He further said the court has also taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged attack on him.

According to Brahmachari, an unidentified person allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon while he was travelling on a train at Sirathu railway station on Sunday morning.

Based on his complaint, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Prayagraj registered an FIR in the matter, he said.