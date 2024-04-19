Plea for restrictions on OTT platforms: SC asks petitioner to make representation before govt

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday asked a petitioner, who raised the issue of clamping restrictions on over-the-top (OTT) platforms claiming that they show nudity and inappropriate scenes, to make a representation before the government.

Advertisment

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta was told by the counsel appearing in the court on the petitioner's behalf that the issue raised in the plea is whether OTT platforms can be allowed to publish or show contents that are not appropriate for viewers of all ages without any restrictions.

The counsel alleged that inappropriate scenes depicting nudity are being shown on OTT platforms.

"Go to the censor board," the bench told the petitioner.

Advertisment

"You want some directions on viewer control?" it asked the petitioner, adding, "You make a representation to the government." The petitioner's counsel then sought permission to withdraw the plea with the liberty to approach the government with a representation on the issue.

The apex court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea with the liberty to make a representation to the government.

It said if such a representation is made, it should be decided in accordance with the relevant laws.

When the bench told the petitioner's counsel that the plea has raised questions on a movie, the lawyer said the issue is regarding nudity shown on OTT platforms. PTI ABA RC