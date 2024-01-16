Plea for transfer of attack on ED officials case to CBI: HC to pass order on Wednesday

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday said it will pass an order on Wednesday on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) petition in which the agency sought transfer from the state police to the CBI an investigation into a mob attack on its officials on January 5.

The ED has stated that three of its officers were injured and their belongings were "looted" in an attack on them at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district when they went to search the premises of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh.

The agency's counsel prayed for transfer of the investigation into the attack to the CBI, claiming that the central agency does not have faith in a probe being done by the West Bengal police.

Justice Jay Sengupta said he will pass an order on the petition by the ED on Wednesday.

The ED had gone to search the house of Shajahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali, which is a few kilometres from the Bangladesh border, in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam.

The judge asked the state to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed immediately around the house of Shajahan Sheikh. A lookout notice was issued against him by the ED.

Counsel for Shajahan Sheikh stated that he does not want to make any submission before the court unless directed to by it.

The counsel prayed for permission to be added as a party in the matter during the hearing of the petition on Monday.

Justice Sengupta on Tuesday asked Advocate General Kishore Dutta, representing the state, why Section 307 (attempt to murder) was not instituted in the FIR by Nazat police station when medical reports point to injuries on the scalp of an ED officer during the attack.

The judge said that this is a case where Section 307 should be added, when the AG replied that it would be done.

Justice Sengupta also asked why the state police, which is investigating the incident of attack did not try to enter the premises or seal it.

The ED has stated that they could not enter the house of Shajahan as they were attacked by a huge mob.

The AG told the court that a police picket has been posted there from January 5.

He submitted that the Nazat police had gone to the house of Shajahan to investigate the incident, but found the house locked.

Claiming that the ED has no faith in the investigation by the state police, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju alleged that the force was biased against the central agency and the CRPF.

He submitted that despite public servants on duty having been grievously assaulted, only milder sections of the IPC were instituted in the suo motu FIR filed by the police.

He stated that since the ED officials have complained that their laptops, mobile phones and purses were "looted" during the mob attack, a cognisable offence of dacoity is made out, but the relevant section of IPC was not given in the FIR.

Raju submitted that a facade is being carried out in the name of police investigation into the attack.

He stated that the ED's probe into the money trail in the alleged ration distribution scam in the state, in which it has arrested West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, has led the agency to Shajahan, which is why they went to search his premises at Sandeshkhali.

Three FIRs were registered on January 5 in connection with the incident.

The first FIR was lodged by Didar Baksh Molla who claimed to be a caretaker of Shajahan's house, at 10.30 am, a second FIR was filed suo motu by the Nazat police on the incident on the basis of a general diary by a sub-inspector of the police station at 1.30 pm and the third was by the ED at around 8.10 pm. PTI AMR NN