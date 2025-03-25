Plea in Delhi HC challenges Atishi's election on corruption charges, hearing on Wednesday

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the election of AAP leader and former chief minister Atishi alleging corrupt practices during the Delhi assembly polls in 2025.

The petition is scheduled to come up for hearing on Wednesday before Justice Jyoti Singh.

The plea by Kamaljit Singh Duggal and Ayush Rana challenged the election of Atishi, claiming that she and her election agents used corrupt practices during the polls.

The petition, filed through advocate T Singhdev, sought to declare the election null and void.

Atishi won from the Kalkaji seat defeating her BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,521 votes. The petitioners are the residents of Kalkaji area.

Voting for the election was held on February 5 and the results were declared on February 8. PTI SKV SKY SKY