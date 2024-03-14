Plea in Delhi HC seeks adequate arrangements for UPSC aspirants in Manipur

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of the Centre, Manipur government and the UPSC on a plea seeking setting up of additional examination centres for civil services and Indian Forest Service aspirants in the troubled northeastern state.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan issued notice on the petition by Zomi Students Federation which sought directions to the authorities to make adequate arrangements for tribal candidates from the hill districts in Manipur so as to enable them to take the civil services and Indian Forest Service preliminary examination scheduled for May 26.

The petitioner prayed for setting up examination centres in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi in the state, which is in the grip of a protracted ethnic strife, and reopening of the application window to enable the aspirants to opt for a centre of their choice.

Counsel for the UPSC told the court that the commission has already written three letters to the Manipur chief secretary with respect to opening of examination centres in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul but no response has been received yet.

He said the commission has to work closely with the state government to make adequate arrangements for holding the examinations and so the state's stand has been sought on the feasibility of the proposal.

The bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, asked the Centre's counsel to take instructions on the issue, saying it has to provide security in the current scenario.

Manipur plunged into a frenzy of violence in May 2023 over a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

This order led to rampant ethnic clashes. More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The matter would be heard next on May 19. PTI ADS ADS SK SK