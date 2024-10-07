Plea in HC seeking dismissal of woman's allegation against police officers

Kochi, Oct 7 (PTI) The police have submitted a report to the Kerala High Court seeking to dismiss a plea filed by a woman who is requesting a directive to register sexual assault cases against some police officials, including an IPS officer, stating that her allegations are false.

In his report, Feroz M Shafeeque, Additional Superintendent of Police in Malappuram, who investigated the matter, submitted that registering an FIR based on such a malicious petition would discourage officers from performing their duties sincerely and fearlessly, and would significantly tarnish their public image.

The police said that, upon analysing the petition, her statement and earlier statements, serious contradictions were noticed regarding the time and place of the alleged incidents.

Police said the complainant's statements are entirely contradictory regarding the places and dates of the incidents.

The report stated that, including the officers' Call Detail Records CDRs, there is no evidence to proceed with the case.

In her plea, the woman alleged that the police were not registering a case despite her complaint of sexual assault during the mid of 2022. PTI TGB TGB KH