Plea in HC seeks commission to curb practice of seeking votes in name of religion and language

Chennai, Jun 3 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday ordered issuing notice to the Election Commission of India on a petition, which sought to appoint an independent commission comprising retired judges and human rights activists to oversee curbing the 'corrupt' practice of seeking votes in the name of religion, caste and language.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohamed Shafiq posted after six weeks, further hearing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Rajesh Anouar Mahimaidoss.

The petitioner sought for appointing an independent commission to oversee the enforcement of a 2017 judgment of the Supreme Court, which ruled that seeking votes in the name of religion, caste and language was a corrupt practice.

In his petition, Mahimaidoss also sought a direction to the ECI to frame a system to disseminate information to people and people's representatives about the preamble and basic structure of the Constitution, the 2017 judgment of the Supreme Court and the corrupt practice under section 123 (3) of the Representation of People Act.

In his petition, he submitted that during the election and non-election periods, the registered, unregistered, and recognized political parties and people's representatives often use religion, language and caste as tools to polarize the people i.e., the voters for political gains.

He said the ECI was vested with power to ensure free and fair elections in India through various statutes, including the Representation of People Act and administrative orders. Despite ECI's efforts, even after 75 years of independence, the corrupt practice of seeking votes in the name of religion, caste and language continues. The political parties undertake a divide and rule policy that was against the Constitution, he added. PTI CORR SA