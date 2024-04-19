Plea in HC seeks removal of top Delhi govt official as waqf board administrator

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking removal of Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary (Home) of the city government, as the administrator of the Delhi Waqf Board accusing him of acting against the interest of waqf properties.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora has listed the matter for hearing on April 30.

The plea said the administrator of the waqf board is also the chairperson of the religious committee which has recommended "removal and demolition" of several waqf properties.

“The administrator in an organisation is appointed for the welfare and betterment of the organisation and such person has to protect the interest of that organisation. However, in the present case, the administrator of Delhi Waqf Board is acting totally against the waqf properties. Instead of protecting them, he is sitting to destroy the waqf properties,” the plea, filed by Secular Front of Lawyers, alleged.

The petitioner, represented by senior advocate Salman Khurshid and lawyers Imran Ahmad and Rohit Sharma, said in the last one year, the religious committee has recommended removal/demolition of several waqf properties including Dargah Mamu Bhanja, Sunehri Bagh Masjid, Masjid Madarsa Kangal Shah and Akhoondji Masjid.

The petition said a major portion of Dargah Mamu Bhanja has been demolished and Akhoondji Masjid, which was more than 600 years old, has been completely razed on the “erroneous recommendation” of the religious committee.

It said the Delhi Waqf Board was dissolved on August 26, 2023 as its statutory term of five years had expired. Ashwani Kumar was appointed as the administrator of the board on January 10, 2024.

“As a chairman/ head of the religious committee, he is passing orders for removal/ demolition of waqf properties which are outside his jurisdiction. In the capacity of administrator, the respondent no.3 (Kumar) is sitting over the Delhi Waqf Board interfering in policy matters and in the capacity of Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, he is the head of the Revenue Department from which the board receives Grant in-aid for its expenses,” the plea said.

It sought quashing of the letter by which Kumar was appointed as the administrator of the board on the ground that it was “perverse, illegal and not sustainable”.

The plea claimed that waqf properties are out of the preview of the religious committee as its domain is to recommend removal of only unauthorised and illegal religious structures on public land. Waqf properties, which are in existence for centuries, cannot be termed illegal when they have been notified in the Delhi gazette.

The petition has arrayed the Delhi government, Revenue Minister Atishi, Ashwani Kumar, Delhi Waqf Board and Delhi Waqf Council as respondents.