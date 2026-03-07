Plea in SC against anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA in sexual assault case

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a case of rape and forced abortion against him.

The plea filed by the survivor challenged the Kerala High Court's February 12 order.

The high court had granted anticipatory bail to Mamkootathil, saying the prosecution had been unable to show that his custodial interrogation was necessary.

While granting the relief to the Palakkad MLA, Justice Kauser Edappagath of the high court said the conduct of the complainant in the case "prima facie suggests the existence of a consensual sexual relationship" between her and Mamkootathil, but it requires final adjudication at trial.

The court had said that it was "difficult to believe" that the complainant, being a married and mature woman, would invite the MLA to her apartment and subsequently travel to Palakkad to stay with him "unless she was willing to engage in a physical relationship".

The MLA was further directed not to contact the complainant or any other prosecution witness, not to tamper with evidence, not to leave the state of Kerala without permission of the trial court and to surrender his passport.

The order had come on the MLA's plea challenging a Thiruvananthapuram sessions court decision denying him anticipatory bail in the case.

Mamkootathil had been protected from arrest in the case since December 6, 2025.

It was the first case of sexual assault registered against the legislator, who is an accused in two other similar cases.

While he was able to get protection from arrest in two of the three cases, he was arrested in the third and spent over two weeks in custody before being granted regular bail. PTI PKS RHL