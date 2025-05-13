Plea in SC seeking FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma following in-house inquiry findings

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking registration of an FIR against Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash-discovery row.

After an in-house inquiry panel indicted the judge, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna nudged Justice Varma to resign and later wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he refused.

The petition, filed by advocate Mathews Nedumpara and three others, called for immediate initiation of criminal proceedings, saying the in-house committee found the allegations against Justice Varma to be prima facie true.

The plea emphasised that while the internal inquiry might lead to judicial disciplinary action, it was no substitute for a criminal investigation under the applicable statutes.

In March, the same petitioners had approached the apex court, challenging the in-house inquiry and demanding a formal police investigation.

However, the top court had then dismissed the plea as premature, citing the pending nature of the internal proceedings.

With the inquiry now concluded, the petitioners asserted a delay in criminal action was no longer tenable.