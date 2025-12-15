Plea in SC seeks action against protestors for 'defamatory' remarks against Justice G R Swaminathan

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking action against protestors who allegedly made caste and religion-based defamatory remarks against Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madras High Court following his order allowing the lighting of "Karthigai Deepam" oil lamp on the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

The petition filed by advocate G S Mani alleged that ruling DMK-supported parties, including communist parties, along with certain individuals and lawyers, conducted illegal protests not only in public places but also within the premises of the Madras High Court at Chennai and Madurai, making highly contemptuous remarks against Justice Swaminathan.

It alleged that "caste and religion-based defamatory remarks" were made with the intention of disturbing social harmony and provoking law and order and communal unrest.

The plea sought directions to the Tamil Nadu government and police authorities to initiate strict legal action, including criminal proceedings, against the persons responsible for such acts.

On December 1, Justice Swaminathan allowed writ petitions that sought a direction for appropriate arrangements to light the Karthigai Deepam at the "Dheepathoon", a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to a dargah.

"By lighting the lamp at Deepathoon, which is meant for that purpose, the structure of the Dargha is not in any way affected and the Dargha is located at a safe distance of not less than 50 metres away from the stone pillar," the judge had said in the order.

When the order remained unimplemented, the judge passed another order on December 3 permitting devotees themselves to light the lamp and directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to ensure their protection. This led the DMK-led state government to move to the top court. PTI PKS RT RT