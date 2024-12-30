Plea on illegal dumping, plastic waste burning in Delhi: NGT issues notice

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought responses from the Delhi government and others over illegal dumping and burning of plastic waste in certain parts of the national capital.

Advertisment

The green body was hearing a plea saying disposal of such waste violated environmental norms, including provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Water Act.

In an order on December 24, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel.

The lawyer submitted the unauthorised dumping and burning of plastic waste were being carried out in Nerula Road in Ranohola Extension, Jharoda Kalan, Bakkarwala Road in Mundka and Tikri Kalan.

Advertisment

"Issue notice to the respondents," the bench ordered.

The respondents -- Delhi government, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and state of Haryana -- will have to file their responses on the plea. The matter will be heard on April 21, 2025. PTI MNR AMK