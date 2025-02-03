Plea over freebies by political parties: Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea against "freebies" and cash-oriented schemes being offered by political parties ahead of assembly polls in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the PIL would be heard in the normal course whenever listed.

The counsel for the petitioner S N Dhingra sought the matter's urgent listing at around 2 pm.

"Why 2 pm? You are challenging action of political parties in announcing freebies. Tomorrow is the last day for electioneering or maybe today. Whatever impact the freebies were to have has already happened," the court said.

"It will be listed as per the standing order. We are not saying anything on merit," it added.

Dhingra objected to the announcement on "freebies" by political parties and said the entire election process was being conducted in violation of the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The case was mentioned once again by a senior counsel for the petitioner in the post lunch session for listing on February 4.

The bench however declined the request.

"Someone made a mention in the morning. What is this? We did not accede to it," it said.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 with results out on February 8.

Dhingra, in his plea filed as the President of organisation Samay Yaan (Sashakt Samaj), said schemes like AAP's Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, BJP's Mahila Samridhi Yojna and Congress' Pyari Didi Yojna -- which give direct cash benefit to women post polls violated election laws, amounting to "bribe in the form of election promises".

"The ECI has consistently emphasised that political parties and candidates must refrain from making promises that are akin to bribery or undue influence on the voters under the pretext of welfare schemes. These guidelines aim to ensure a level playing field among contestants, uphold the integrity of elections, and safeguard the principles of free and fair elections," said the plea.

Seeking a declaration that such cash-oriented schemes were unconstitutional and against the spirit of free and fair elections, the plea sought it to be classified as "election manipulation".

The petitioner raised concerns with respect to the alleged collection of personal data of voters for such schemes and sought political parties to cease and desist from doing it. PTI ADS AMK