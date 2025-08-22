Plea seeks FIR against ex-UP minister, Sambhal MLA for calling kanwariyas 'goons'

Sambhal (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A petition has been filed in a local court seeking the registration a case against former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya and Sambhal MLA Iqbal Mahmood for their alleged derogatory remarks against 'kanwariyas'.

Simran Gupta, the national president of Hindu Shakti Dal, filed the plea in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Senior Division) Aditya Singh, requesting that a case be filed against the two leaders.

The court has scheduled the matter for hearing on August 28, Prasoon Kumar, the petitioner's advocate, said.

Speaking to PTI, Gupta said Maurya recently called kanwariyas "goons and mafias who thrive under state protection", a statement which hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus.

Gupta also claimed that Maurya previously attempted to incite riots by making offensive remarks about Hindu religious texts and beliefs.

Similarly, Sambhal MLA Iqbal Mahmood has been accused of referring to kanwariyas as "goons and thugs".

According to Gupta, Mahmood reportedly said at a press conference that "the kanwar pilgrimage has more goons and thugs than Shiva devotees".

Gupta said a complaint was filed at the Bahjoi police station against the two leaders but no action was taken. PTI COR CDN ARI