Pleasant evening in Delhi with max temp of 33.4 deg C after humid morning

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The national capital experienced a pleasant evening on Monday with a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, close to normal for this time of the year, after enduring a humid morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), relative humidity oscillated between 74 per cent and 82 per cent. The maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius was 0.8 notch below the normal.

The weather department has put Delhi on "yellow alert" for rainfall for the next three days.

It has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 58 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".