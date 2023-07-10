Pleasant morning in Delhi after torrential rains

New Delhi: It was a pleasant Monday morning in the national capital following two days of bountiful rainfall, with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Advertisment

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 95 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded 107 mm of precipitation till 8.30 am on Monday. Commuters had to navigate through waterlogged roads and battle traffic snarls Monday morning.

The Pragati Maidan tunnel that was shut on Sunday due to waterlogging will remain closed on Monday as well. Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to advise commuters to plan their journey accordingly. Traffic Alert

Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/NFdQt7TYN2 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 10, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting later in the day to assess the situation arising out of torrential rains and the rising levels of Yamuna river.