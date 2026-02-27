New Delhi (PTI): It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 13.1 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The sky is expected to remain clear through the day, and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Station-wise data showed that Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 14.3 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal. Lodhi Road recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal, while Ridge logged 14.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees above normal.

The city's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Friday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 187, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB's SAMEER app, 24 stations were in the "moderate" category, while 14 stations were in the "poor" category.

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".