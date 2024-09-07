Pleasant morning in Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 24.5 deg C

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Saturday with the national capital witnessing light rainfall in several areas, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department said Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain with thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

At 8:30 am, the humidity was recorded at 92 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 67 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.