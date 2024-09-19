Pleasant morning in Delhi; rain likely

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) It was a pleasant Thursday morning in the national capital as overnight showers brought the mercury down and the minimum temperature settled at 21.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, a weather official said.

The weather department has predicted cloudy sky and thundershowers during the day while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity level stood at 98 per cent at 8.30 pm.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory” category with a reading of 57 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT RHL