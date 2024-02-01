Pleasant weather in Delhi after rainfall, AQI improves to 'moderate'

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Overnight rainfall and gusty winds not only brought a significant improvement in the air quality on Thursday but also ensured that Delhiites experienced pleasant weather conditions through the day.

Delhi's air quality significantly improved to the 'Moderate' category with a reading of 177 following heavy rains that lashed the national capital.

The AQI on Wednesday was recorded at 386 in the very poor category.

Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung, recorded 26.5 mm of precipitation between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 pm on Thursday. The national capital recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, while the humidity fluctuated between 100 to 80 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

The Safdarjung station recorded a visibility of 500 metres at 8.30 am, with the minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely over parts of Delhi later in the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with dense fog on Friday morning with the maximum and minimum temperature expected to settle around 20 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Parts of the national capital were lashed by rainfall on Wednesday bringing down the maximum temperature.

The Weather department has predicted another Western Disturbance on Saturday, and light rain and thunderstorms with lightning between Thursday and Sunday.

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, on Wednesday.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi this month till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years, according to official data till Tuesday.

The average minimum temperature in the national capital during the same period was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years, the data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.