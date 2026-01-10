Pleated Inkcap mushroom recorded in Arunachal for first time

Itanagar, Jan 10 (PTI) A tiny, paper-thin mushroom, commonly known as the Pleated Inkcap, has been recorded for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the state’s rich but underexplored fungal diversity, officials said on Saturday.

The mushroom was observed at the experimental farm of ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Longding district recently.

The specimens were first noticed and collected by assistant chief technical officer (Animal Science) Dr Tilling Tayo.

The field observation, along with photographic evidence, was later shared with subject matter specialist (Plant Pathology), Deep Narayan Mishra, who confirmed the identification.

According to Mishra, the species was identified based on its distinct features, including a strongly pleated grey cap, a thin and fragile stalk, and gills that do not liquefy.

Scientifically known as 'Parasola Plicatilis', it is a short-lived mushroom with a lifespan of less than 24 hours and has a very delicate, paper-thin cap.

Although the mushroom is non-edible and has no commercial value, scientists say it plays an important ecological role.

It helps decompose leaf litter and organic matter by releasing enzymes that improve nutrient recycling in the soil. This process supports soil fertility by enhancing the availability of key nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus and maintaining healthy microbial activity, officials said.

Experts observed that the presence of this mushroom indicates moist, organic-rich soil conditions and a biologically active soil system.

While Parasola Plicatilis has been reported from other parts of India and abroad, there are no confirmed published records of its earlier occurrence in Arunachal Pradesh.