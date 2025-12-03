Pledge to protect rights of divyangjans: J&K LG Manoj sinha

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called upon all to pledge to protect and promote the rights of persons with disability.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special efforts have been made to provide equal opportunities, equal rights, and a quality life to them.

"I salute the resilience, determination and potential of Divyangjans. We are committed to building a system that aligns with their dreams and aspirations, eliminating all challenges and barriers," Sinha said while speaking at an International Day of Persons with Disabilities event here.

The event was organised by the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC), Jammu, under the theme Celebrating Ability, Preserving Culture.

The global theme for this year is "fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress." Sinha called upon all government officials and social outfits to vow to protect and promote the rights of persons with disability.

"Inclusion of Divyangjans is the foundation of equitable development. We must work with sensitivity, awareness and a shared resolve to ensure their dignity and meaningful participation, and guarantee access to education, skills and livelihoods," he said.

"Together, we must build a J&K where accessibility is the norm, where every Divyangjan has access to all facilities, equal employment opportunities and advanced technical tools needed to live a life with dignity and respect," he said.

Since 2024, CRC Jammu has conducted over 35,000 clinical surveys and distributed assistive devices worth over Rs 2 crore, transforming countless lives, according to a statement.

At the event, Sinha handed over assistive devices and kits to several persons with disability. PTI AB VN VN