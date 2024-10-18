Plenty of opportunities for filmmakers in Bihar: Deputy CM

Patna, Oct 18 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said there are plenty of opportunities for filmmakers in Bihar and encouraged them to explore the state's embedded treasures.

Inaugurating the 'Bihar Film Conclave-2024,' Sinha said, "Bihar has pristine locations and adequate infrastructure. There is enormous potential for filmmaking here. The glorious past of the state in the field of art and culture, along with its natural cinematic treasures, is enough to attract filmmakers. We invite them to explore Bihar through our new film promotion policy." Sinha, who also oversees the Art, Culture and Youth department, said, "We are calling on individuals in the film industry, especially those from Bihar, to come, see and discover the state's hidden gems." He said under the new policy, filmmakers will receive assistance to create movies that showcase Bihar's rich cultural heritage.

"Bihar's scenic locations and sufficient infrastructure have always been attractions for filmmakers," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

The policy includes financial grants for producing films, documentaries, and web series in regional languages. Additionally, the policy provides various financial incentives for regional films, he added.

Notable attendees included Lok Sabha MPs and popular actors Manoj Tiwary and Ravi Kishan, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, Dayanidhan Pandey, Secretary of the Art, Culture, and Youth department, and several other members of the film fraternity.

According to the state's new film policy, films produced in Bihar's regional languages will receive grants of up to 50 per cent of total costs, while those made in Hindi, English, and other languages will receive grants amounting to 25 per cent.

Films shot in Bihar for more than 75 per cent of the total shooting days will receive an additional grant of Rs 50 lakh, a senior department official said.

Furthermore, the department plans to organise the Bihar Film Festival annually, rewarding artists, producers, and directors from the state who have received national or international accolades, he added. PTI PKD MNB