PLFI area commander, squad member arrested with two AK-47 rifles in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Apr 20 (PTI) Two members of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), including its area commander, were arrested with two AK-47 rifles in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of PLFI area commander Soma Hembram alias Najom in Goilkera and Anandpur police station areas, SP Ashutosh Shekhar mobilised a police team, including the 57th battalion of the Special Assault Team (SAT), to conduct a search operation.

At a press conference, the SP said police had received information that Hembram and his associates were disrupting development projects and extorting money from contractors.

The police team conducted an extensive search operation in Chitir forest under Goilkera police station and arrested Hembram and one of his associates, Birsa Khandaiyat.

Seized from their possession were two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 88 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 30 rounds of .315 bore rifle ammunition, Rs 50,000 in cash, a levy receipt, a motorcycle, and six mobile phones. PTI BS MNB