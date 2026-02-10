Plot thickens: Self-styled baba with past criminal cases in focus in Peeragarhi triple death probe

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The investigation into the mysterious death of three people inside a locked car near the Peeragarhi flyover here is now centred around a self-styled mystic whose acquittal in several past criminal cases due to lack of evidence has made him a key focus of the probe.

Sources said the 'baba' had known the three persons for about a year. What has complicated the matter is the discovery of two liquor bottles and three disposable glasses, and traces of vomit on two of the deceased -- Shiv Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40).

According to a senior police officer, several criminal cases had been registered against the self-styled mystic in the past, and many of his former clients have either died under suspicious circumstances or gone missing.

However, he has been acquitted in all such cases due to lack of evidence, he said.

Investigators claim the 'baba' is known to lure people with promises of financial gain, often claiming he could double their money through 'tantra-mantra' and other occult practices.

Police believe this may have played a role in the relationship he shared with the three deceased. "The baba was picked up by the three people around 12 pm and was seated next to Randhir (76) in the front passenger seat. CCTV footage shows him inside the vehicle around noon," a police source said.

Sources said the family of Laxmi Devi (40), one of the deceased, was already acquainted with the baba, and investigators suspect that she may have introduced him to Randhir (76) and Naresh.

According to police, the self-styled mystic leads a simple life and has a family.

Police said around 10 people, including the 'baba', have been brought in for questioning so far. Investigators are also examining the movements of the car, which remained stationary near the Peeragarhi flyover for nearly 50 minutes before a PCR call was made around 3.50 pm on Sunday.

Laxmi was picked up by Randhir and Naresh from Jahangirpuri.

Sources said Laxmi Devi had been married twice -- one of her husbands lives in Bihar, while the other stays with her in Delhi.

Randhir was found in the driver's seat, while the other two were seated in the rear seat of the car. While preliminary findings suggested a possible suicide pact, with suspicion of poison consumption, police said they are investigating the case from both murder and suicide angles.

"Nothing is being ruled out at this stage. The exact cause of death will be clear only after forensic analysis and post-mortem reports are received," an officer said.

The mobile phones of the deceased have been seized, and their call records and chats are being analysed to establish the nature of their association with the baba and the sequence of events leading up to the deaths, police said. PTI SSJ SSH SSJ NSD NSD