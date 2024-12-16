'Plot to murder me politically', UP minister refutes 'irregularities' in teachers' promotion

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) Senior Apna Dal (Soneylal) leader and Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel has alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to "murder" him politically over reported irregularities in the promotion of teachers.

Patel also said that the day the prime minister orders, he will resign from his post as minister without a second's delay.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

The minister's reaction came amid allegations that more than 100 lecturers in the technical education department were promoted in violation of reservation norms.

In a series of posts on X in Hindi late on Sunday night, Patel said, "Baseless and unfounded allegations are being made in the media and social media as part of a conspiracy to murder me politically. Entire Uttar Pradesh knows how the interests of staff coming from the deprived classes are protected in the technical education department during my tenure as minister." "Truth cannot be harmed! If the honourable chief minister deems it necessary, he should get the allegations investigated by the CBI. He should also get each and every decision taken by me as a minister probed by the CBI.

"Everyone knows who is behind this. There will be more such allegations in the future. There will be others who will be scared of such false charges. Apna Dal (S) is not going to back down from the fight for the rights of the deprived," Patel added.

In another post, the minister said, "For the fight for social justice, @ApnaDalOfficial became a part of NDA in 2014 under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and in the presence of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. The day Honourable Prime Minister orders, I will resign from the post of minister without even a second's delay." According to sources, a BJP MLA from western Uttar Pradesh has accused Patel of irregularities in his department.

The national vice-president of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and Samajwadi Party MLA Pallavi Patel, who's the elder sister of Ashish Patel's wife Anupriya Patel, has also made serious allegations of irregularities in the technical education department.

It has been alleged that instead of direct recruitment of department heads in the government polytechnic colleges under the technical education department, lecturers working in colleges have been promoted and made department heads.

It has also been alleged that if the posts were filled through direct recruitment, candidates from backward and Dalit communities would have benefited from reservation, but they were allegedly deprived due to promotion of 177 lecturers against the rules. PTI AR/NAV ARI