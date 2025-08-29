Plug breaches to prevent more losses, says locals after flooding in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Aug 29 (PTI) Residents of Hoshiarpur's Mukerian sub-division, who are reeling from damage caused by the swelling of Chakki Khad, a tributary of River Beas, urged authorities on Friday to immediately plug the breaches to prevent further losses.

Their concerns have grown as the Pong Dam on Beas remained above the danger mark. According to officials, the water level in the dam was recorded at 1,391.98 feet with an outflow of 1,00,614 cusecs and an inflow of 53,000 cusecs on Friday morning.

On August 24, multiple breaches in the embankments of River Beas had led to the submersion of low-lying areas in Hoshiarpur.

Mehtabpur village sarpanch Manjinder Singh said floodwaters have damaged standing crops in nearly 2,200 acres of farmland.

He said there was no floodwater in the village on Friday morning, but the water levels in Beas began rising, raising apprehension that it could reach the village later in the day.

Referring to two breaches in Dhussi bund near Mehtabpur on Sunday, Singh urged the administration to plug them at the earliest to safeguard the village and its population.

Farmlands in several villages of the Tanda and Mukerian sub-divisions have been submerged for the past several days.

Standing paddy, sugarcane, and other crops in Gandhowal, Rara Mand, Talhi, Salempur, Abdullapur, Mewa Miani and Fatta Kulla in Tanda sub-division, as well as Motla, Haler Janardhan, Sanial, Kolian and Mehtabpur in Mukerian sub-division, remain under water.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain on Thursday visited flood-affected areas of Tanda and Dasuya sub-divisions to review the ongoing relief operations and assured people that the administration was making all-out efforts to provide timely assistance to affected families.

During her visit, Jain inspected the Dhussi bund near Shri Hargobindpur, Rarra, Fateh Kullian in Tanda, and the Pasi Bet area in Dasuya.

She was accompanied by Dasuya Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kanwaljit Singh, Tanda SDM Parampreet Singh, and other district officials.

The deputy commissioner directed officials to keep a close watch on low-lying and vulnerable areas and ensure timely delivery of aid to the affected people.

She also ordered revenue officials to conduct an immediate assessment of the losses so that compensation could be provided without delay.

Jain said that all departments of the district administration were working in coordination to carry out relief and rescue operations and assured the affected families that every possible help would be extended to them.

She also visited the Government Senior Secondary School in Tanda's Miani village, where a relief camp has been set up for flood-affected families. She took note of their requirements and and addressed them on the spot.

Stressing that the administration stood firmly with people during this natural calamity, Jain appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with district teams so that assistance could reach every affected family without delay. PTI COR SUN ANM ANM RUK RUK