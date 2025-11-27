Plumber beaten to death over suspicion of theft in Jharkhand

Simdega (Jharkhand), Nov 27 (PTI) A group of people assaulted a 38-year-old plumber over suspicion of theft in Jharkhand's Simdega district and he died during treatment in Ranchi, a police officer said on Thursday.

The police detained three persons in this connection.

The family of the deceased person Sikander Prasad lodged a complaint against 9-10 unidentified people, alleging that they assaulted her husband on November 19 seriously injuring him. He died during treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Tuesday, Kolebira Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Harsh Kumar Sah told PTI.

"The wife of the deceased, Munni Devi, said her complaint that her husband was a plumber and was working in the water works department in Kolebira. She claimed that her husband was called to Adega panchayat on November 19 for fitting water pump motors. While returning to work after lunch, he was stopped by 9-10 people who assaulted him charging him with stealing parts of the water pump," the police official said.

After being informed, the police took the injured man to the community health centre at Kolebira and later brought him to the police station. He was released the next morning following the intervention of the mukhiya (village head), he said.

The complainant stated that after Prasad's condition worsened, he was taken to Simdega Sadar Hospital.

On November 24, doctors informed the family that his bones in the chest and shoulder have fractured and sustained serious internal injuries. Prasad was referred to RIMS for better treatment the same day, Sah said, adding that he died on November 25 evening at the Ranchi hospital.

"We have detained three persons so far and are investigating the case. Other people involved in the assault will be nabbed soon," he said. PTI CORR ANB NN