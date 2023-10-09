Advertisment
#National

Plumber dies after getting stuck in lift in Delhi

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
09 Oct 2023

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A plumber died in a lift on Monday when it started moving all of a sudden in west Delhi's Narayana area, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in a multistorey building's lift which the plumber had entered to clear the water that was collected inside, police said.

A senior officer said the victim was identified as Sanjay, a resident of Rajeev Camp.

"While he was examining that area, the lift moved and he got stuck in that. With the help of a local technician, the lift was opened and the injured was moved to the hospital. He was declared dead in the hospital," the officer said. PTI ALK NIT NIT VN VN

Advertisment
Subscribe