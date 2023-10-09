Plumber dies after getting stuck under lift in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old plumber in west Delhi's Narayana area was killed when a lift came down on him while he was peeing through its shaft, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place between 12.30 and 1 pm in a multistorey building. The plumber was called to remove the water collected in the shaft of the lift which was being used for commercial purposes, police said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay, a resident of Rajeev Camp. said a senior police officer.

"While he was examining that area, the lift moved and he got stuck in that. With the help of a local technician, the lift was opened and the injured was moved to the hospital. He was declared dead in the hospital," the officer said.

The officer said it appeared that someone pressed the lift button while the plumber was peeping down the lift shaft, and the lift came down on him.

At least three persons were nearby when this happened, but they were not able to get him out, the officer added. PTI ALK NIT ALK VN VN