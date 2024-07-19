Plumber sentenced to life imprisonment for killing colleague in Thane

Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane city has sentenced a 27-year-old plumber to life imprisonment after convicting him for murdering his colleague nearly four years ago.

In his order of July 15, a copy of which was made available on Friday, Principal District Judge SB Agrawal also fined Suraj Pannalal Saroj Rs 10,000.

During the trial, Additional Public Prosecutor AP Ladwanjari told the court that Suraj had briefly worked with another plumber named Vijay Ramujagir Saroj.

On October 22, 2020, he went to Vijay at a work site in Thane city to collect his spanner and some pending dues. However, the two got into an altercation.

During the heated exchange, Ladwanjari told the court, Suraj struck Vijay’s head with the spanner, resulting in his death.

The government lawyer said 14 witnesses, including those present at the work site at the time, testified in the court during the trial.

Noting that the prosecution had proved the charges against Suraj beyond reasonable doubt, the court handed him the life sentence. PTI COR NR