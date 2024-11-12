PM accepts mother's portrait from audience member during Pune rally

Pune, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accepted a portrait of his late mother from a man attending his campaign rally here for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

As Modi started speaking at the gathering at the S P College ground, a man held up a painting depicting prime minister's mother Heeraba Modi holding the 'veena'.

He caught the attention of the PM who asked nearby volunteers to collect the portrait.

Modi then asked the man to write his name and address on the back of the painting, and said he would write a letter thanking him.

People's love was his biggest asset, the PM said. PTI SPK KRK