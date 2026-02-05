PM accuses Opposition of insulting President, Constitution

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of insulting the President of India by resorting to disruptions in the Lok Sabha during the debate on her address.

He also accused the main Opposition party of insulting tribals, dalits, and people from the northeast.

Replying to a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of insulting the Constitution.

He had to skip his reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha because of repeated uproar by the Opposition.

Talking about disruptions in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said, "Congress insulted the President. It's shameful...Yesterday in the Lok Sabha, a discussion could not be held on the President's address. It is an insult to the office of the President. Such people do not have the right to speak about the Constitution".

"You have insulted tribals, women, and the top post of India," he pointed out.

"The incident that took place in the Lok Sabha is very painful. We can understand your frustration, but it was done in the temple of democracy. At that time, there was an MP from Assam in the chair, and papers were thrown at him. Is it not an insult to the northeast? Not an insult to the people of Assam?" He was referring to Dilip Saikia, a BJP MP from Darrang-Udalguri in Assam, and Krishna Prasad Tenneti, a TDP MP from Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh. Both are members of the Panel of Chairpersons in the Lok Sabha.

"They did it yesterday as well, at that time, a son of a Dalit family from Andhra Pradesh was sitting in the Chair. They are doing their job, but you are insulting him because he comes from a Dalit family?" he said.

He also accused the Congress of insulting the singer, composer, filmmaker, poet, and lyricist from Assam, Bhupen Hazarika.

"It was our fortune that we could give Bharat Ratna to him. They raised objections to that as well," he said. PTI AO CS BAL