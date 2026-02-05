PM accuses TMC of protecting 'infiltrators'

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties for protecting "infiltrators".

Replying to a discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Modi said in Rajya Sabha that the Opposition parties did not work for the welfare of people while in power.

Targeting the Trinamool Congress, he alleged that they were trying to protect "infiltrators".

"Our colleagues from the TMC spoke a lot... They should introspect... A merciless government that is creating new records of decline, and they are giving sermons here. Such merciless government is pushing the future of people into darkness," Modi said referring to Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

"They only care about power... Even the most prosperous countries are pushing out illegal infiltrators. In our country, courts are being pressured to save infiltrators," he alleged.

"How would the youth of the country forgive such people who are putting in efforts to fight the case of infiltrators? They are snatching the rights of our youth, their livelihood... tribal land. It endangers the lives of our sons and daughters... But they only care about power, and they are advising us," he lamented.

Modi said they are "blind" to these problems being faced by the youth.

The Prime Minister's jibe at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC comes at a time when the West Bengal Chief Minister herself appeared in the Supreme Court to argue in an ongoing case against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)on Wednesday.

He also used poetry to target the Opposition, and said, "Tum kitna duniya ko dhokha doge, aaina dekh liya to apni sachchai kaha chhipaoge (How much would you deceive the world... How would you hide your own truth".

"Congress, TMC, DMK, Left, for decades they have been in power in the Centre and in states as well they have run governments. Today we talk proudly about deals, earlier when 'deal' was mentioned, it was about Bofors deal. They only filled their own pockets, changing lives of people was not their priority," he added. PTI NKD MJH AO SKC ANU ANU