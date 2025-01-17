PM, AIADMK gen sec pay tributes to MGR, Palaniswami calls for reviving ''golden rule'' in TN

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to a statue of party founder and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, on his 108 birth anniversary here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who paid homage to the late leader said in a post on the social media platform X that “I pay homage to Thiru MGR on his birth anniversary. We are greatly inspired by his efforts to empower the poor and build a better society.” Former Chief Minister Palaniswami, who led the celebrations at the AIADMK state headquarters at Royapettah, appealed to the party men to strive to restore the “golden rule of revolutionary leader MGR.” Palaniswami cut a 108 kg giant cake to mark the occasion and distributed it to party members who had gathered.

M G Ramachandran (January 17, 1917-December 24, 1987), popularly known by his initials, is an iconic leader in Tamil Nadu politics and he is also remembered for playing inspiring roles in Tamil films. He is often hailed by his followers as a leader who wiped the tears of the poor.

“Let us all resolve on this day to engage wholeheartedly in reviving the golden rule of the revolutionary leader in Tamil Nadu. No matter how many hurdles our political adversaries create to disrupt democracy, we all have the duty and responsibility to thwart their attempts and provide good governance to the people of the state,” Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform X.

He said the hard work and enthusiasm of each and every member of the party was very essential in the journey. “I will always support all your efforts. Let us all together take the AIADMK on the path of victory and shine,” the general secretary said.

State Ministers including P K Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor R Priya paid floral tributes at the statue of MGR at Guindy here.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, accompanied by his few followers, separately garlanded MGR’s statue here.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder actor Vijay said in a post on X that MGR overcame all barriers including extreme poverty and emerged as a winner occupying the central position in Tamil Nadu’s political history.

“He became an unshakable winner… a miracle of Tamil Nadu politics...Happy birthday to the immortal revolutionary leader,” Vijay said.

Tamil Nadu state BJP chief K Annamalai too paid tributes saying the late leader focussed on the advancement of the marginalised sections and implemented visionary projects that improved the entire Tamil community. PTI JSP ADB