PM, AIADMK members pay tributes to former TN CM Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary

Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI) AIADMK members led by their party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to their iconic leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary here on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too paid rich tributes to Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary saying she was widely admired as a compassionate leader and outstanding administrator who devoted her life to Tamil Nadu's development.

"It is my privilege that I had the opportunity to interact with her on innumerable occasions. She was always very warm and supportive of pro-people initiatives," the Prime Minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Tamil film 'superstar' Rajinikanth joined several persons in paying tributes to the five-times Chief Minister at her 'Veda Nilayam' residence, here.

The sprawling house was handed over to Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Madhavan in 2021.

"I was invited by her niece Deepa Madhavan. This is my fourth visit to Veda Nilayam. I came here for the first time in 1977 during a proposal to act together, second to invite her for the inauguration of Raghavendra Kalyana mandapam, third for my daughter's marriage," Rajinikanth told reporters.

Though she was no more, Jayalalithaa continued to live in people's memory forever, the top actor said and added "I paid homage to her at her house and am going back with her sweet memories." At the event at the party state headquarters in Royapettah here, Palaniswami paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa's decorated statue, along with other leaders and cadres. Later he cut a gigantic cake weighing 77 kg and distributed it to the cadres.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK, paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa’s statue in the city, separately accompanied by his followers.

Hailed as ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’ (revolutionary leader), Idhaya Theivam (goddess of hearts), and Iron Lady by her followers and admirers, Jayalalithaa was born on February 24, 1948, and was known for her contribution to various sectors including social welfare, especially in reaching out to the poor and marginalised sections through innovative schemes like Amma Canteen, Amma Pharmacy, Gold for Thali (mangalsutra) for poor women, and girl child welfare schemes.

She is also hailed for the reservation policy, protecting state rights on Cauvery, and for dominating the political scenario in a male-dominated world.

She breathed her last on December 5, 2016 after hospitalisation for more than 75 days at a corporate hospital here.

The party members organised blood donation camps in various parts of the state and distributed welfare aids including mixers, grinders, sewing machines, and medical kits to mark the occasion.

Recalling her popular catchphrase “Makkalaal naan, makkalukkagave naan (I am because of the people, I am for the people), Palaniswami appealed to the cadres to strive for victory of the AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly election.

“A victorious alliance will be formed under the leadership of AIADMK. We are going to achieve amazing victories. Let us work tirelessly accordingly. Let’s serve as Amma's true followers,” Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform X.

BJP state chief K Annamalai said she was a great nationalist who implemented numerous schemes for the welfare of the people. "Her fame will remain forever," he said on X.

Former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan too paid her tributes.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa's portrait on her 77th birth anniversary on Monday.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu, Government Whip A K D Arumugham, and AINRC legislators Dakshinamoorthy (alias Bhaskar) and K S P Ramesh were among those in attendance.

AIADMK leaders and cadre, led by Puducherry State Secretary A Anbalagan paid respects to Jayalalithaa's portrait at the party headquarters in Uppalam. He also distributed welfare benefits to the underprivileged.