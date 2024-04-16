PM alleges TMC hatching conspiracies to prevent Ram Navami rallies, Mamata says BJP plotting riots

Raiganj/Jalpaiguri, Apr 16 (PTI) A day before Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of plotting to halt the festivities, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP was planning to spark riots in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing election rallies in Raiganj and Balurghat, Modi hailed the Calcutta High Court's decision to allow a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Howrah as a "victory for truth.".

Modi claimed that while the TMC does not permit Ram Navami rallies, it allows stone-pelting at such events.

"Devotees have to move the court to seek permission for Ram Navami rallies, but those who pelt stones at these rallies are permitted to do so," he said.

"This year's Ram Navami celebrations are different as Ram Lalla has returned home in Ayodhya. But the TMC, as in previous years, opposes Ram Navami celebrations in the state and hatches conspiracies," Modi said.

The high court had granted permission to the VHP to hold a Ram Navami procession in Howrah city, imposing certain conditions to ensure the event takes place without tension.

"The permission was granted by the court, and tomorrow Ram Navami processions will be taken out with full reverence and devotion. In the end, truth always triumphs in the state," he said.

On the other hand, Banerjee, while addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri, accused the BJP of trying to engineer riots on Wednesday, two days ahead of the first phase of elections.

"BJP is trying to engineer riots in the state on April 17, aiming to reap electoral dividends in the first phase of elections on April 19. We have information that they are planning to incite communal polarisation in the state," she claimed.

The TMC supremo alleged that after the clashes, the BJP would use the NIA to arrest TMC leaders on fake charges.

"I urge our supporters and the peace-loving people of West Bengal not to fall into their trap and engage in clashes. People must be vigilant to thwart the BJP's plan to incite riots for votes," she said.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the BJP wants to use Lord Ram and religion for their political gain.

"They want to politicise religion. This distinguishes TMC from BJP. Those who use religion as a shield are politically bankrupt. When a rally passes through your area tomorrow, seek blessings from Lord Ram, but ensure that this time you give BJP a fitting reply and teach them a lesson for their deceit since 2019," he said.

The saffron camp has organised large-scale events across the state to showcase "Hindu unity" before the Lok Sabha polls.

Following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier this year, the VHP has planned an extensive Ram Mahotsav programme from April 9 to April 23, culminating in Hanuman Jayanti.

In recent years, Ram Navami rallies in the state have escalated into major political issues due to communal riots, with the ruling TMC and opposition BJP accusing each other of inciting violence.

Sachindranath Singha, VHP's national assistant secretary, stated, "This year we are observing the Ram Mahotsav festival. On the day of Ram Navami on April 17, we will organise programmes or rallies across all gram panchayats and municipal wards in the state. We have lined up more than 5,000 programmes across the state." "The Ram Navami programme across the state will demonstrate Hindu might and unity. Hindu unity transcends politics; it's about faith in Lord Ram," he said.

The TMC also plans to organise rallies in various parts of the state. In Howrah, where communal riots occurred last year during Ram Navami, the TMC will host a major rally on April 17.

Until recent years, Ram Navami was not widely celebrated in West Bengal, which is traditionally associated more with the Durga Puja festival. However, since 2016, coinciding with the BJP's rise in the state, the festival has gained momentum.

Despite its growing popularity, Ram Navami celebrations have been marred by violence in 2017, 2018, and 2023, with communal riots erupting due to clashes between groups over processions and rallies. PTI PNT SUS PNT ACD