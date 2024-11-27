PM, Amit Shah will take decision on Maharashtra CM in 2-3 days: NCP leader

Mumbai: NCP leader Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will take the final decision on who would be Maharashtra's next chief minister.

Suspense over who would get the top post continues after the ruling Mahayuti coalition's spectacular success in the assembly elections, results of which were declared on November 23.

"The decision on the chief minister's post will be taken by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah....It will be taken in two-three days. After that the process of government formation will start," said Tatkare, speaking to the media in Delhi.

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, had not decided any formula for the CM post, he said.

The MP from Raigad also slammed the Opposition for blaming Electronic Voting Machines.

"It takes courage and large-heartedness to accept a defeat. The Opposition can not digest the fact that people have rejected them," he said.

The Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the elections, bagging 230 of 288 assembly seats.