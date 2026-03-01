PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for families of Nagpur factory blast victims

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

At least 17 people were killed and 18 injured in the blast at SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, in Nagpur's Raulgaon on Sunday morning, police said.

"The explosion at a factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is deeply distressing. My condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," Modi said in a post on X.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PM said. PTI ACB DIV DIV