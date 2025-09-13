PM Modi arrives in Guwahati on two-day visit to Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Guwahati on a two-day visit to Assam and will attend a special tribute meeting for legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, officials said.

The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore on Sunday.

Modi was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport here by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues, the officials said.

The PM arrived here from Manipur, where he visited Churachandpur and Imphal.

He drove straight to the venue of the Bhupen Hazarika centenary celebrations at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara area in Guwahati.

The PM will spend the night at the State Guest House here.

On Sunday, Modi will visit Mangaldoi in Darrang district and Numaligarh refinery in Golaghat where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore and address public meetings at both places.

The PM will leave for Kolkata from the Jorhat airport on Sunday.