PM arrives in Kolkata to unveil projects, address rally in Bengal's Singur

Kolkata (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Sunday to attend a government programme at Singur in West Bengal's Hooghly district and address a public rally there.

Returning to West Bengal after an overnight stay in Assam, Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth over Rs 830 crore in the state.

Modi will also address a rally at Singur, the site of the abandoned Tata Nano car plant, where he is expected to sharpen the BJP’s narrative on industrialisation in Bengal.

On Saturday, Modi launched a slew of rail and road infrastructure projects for the state from Malda, and flagged off the first set of Vande Bharat sleeper trains between Howrah and Guwahati.

Addressing a public rally from the same venue, he made infiltration the central plank of his offensive against the TMC government, alleging that large-scale illegal migration has altered the state's demography, fuelled riots, and thrived due to the ruling party's "patronage and syndicate raj".