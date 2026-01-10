PM arrives in Somnath for `Swabhiman Parv' events, to attend Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference

Veraval (Gujarat), Jan 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Somnath as part of his three-day Gujarat visit, during which he will participate in several events including the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' and Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and others received him at the helipad near the famous Somnath Mahadev Temple near Veraval town in Gir Somnath district.

"Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome," the PM said in a post on X.

From the helipad, Modi reached the VVIP circuit house. A large number of local people as well as devotees gathered on both sides of the route to greet the prime minister as his convoy passed, said a state government release.

He will participate in 'Omkar Mantra' chanting at the Somnath temple later in the evening as part of 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', a series of programs being held from January 8 to 11.

He will also witness a drone show at the temple premises later, said the official release.

"Nearly 3,000 drones will be used to recreate the historical events associated with the temple. PM Modi will then chair the meeting of Shree Somnath Trust as its chairman," it added.

At 9:45 am on Sunday, the PM will take part in the 'Shaurya Yatra', a ceremonial procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives defending the Somnath temple, said a Press Information Bureau release. The Yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice, it said.

Thereafter, Modi will offer prayers at the temple at 10:15 am and take part in a public function marking Somnath Swabhiman Parv at 11 am.

The statement said the Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being held to remember the countless citizens of India who have made sacrifices to defend the temple, which continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations.

The programme marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath temple in the year 1026.

Despite multiple repeated attempts for its destruction over centuries, the Somnath temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory, the PIB said in a statement.

After Independence, the effort for the restoration of the temple was undertaken by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. One of the most important milestones in this journey of revival was achieved in 1951, when the restored Somnath temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of then President of India Rajendra Prasad.

The completion of 75 years of this historic restoration in 2026 adds special significance to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. The celebrations will witness the participation of hundreds of saints from across the country, along with 72 hours of continuous chanting of 'Om' within the temple premises, the PIB statement said.

The PM's participation in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv underscores the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and reaffirms his commitment to preserving and celebrating India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, it said.

Later on Sunday, Modi will travel to Rajkot to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch and Saurashtra region. At 1:30 pm, he will inaugurate the trade show and exhibition at the conference.

Modi will also announce the development of 14 greenfield smart Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation Limited (GIDC) estates and inaugurate the medical device park of GIDC at Rajkot.

From Rajkot, Modi will travel to Ahmedabad. At 5:15 pm at Mahatma Mandir metro station in Gandhinagar, he will inaugurate the remaining stretch of Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad metro from Sector 10A (Sachivalaya) to Mahatma Mandir.

On Monday morning, Modi will receive German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They will visit the Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi during India's freedom struggle, and participate in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront.

This will be followed by bilateral engagements from 11:15 am onwards at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, where both the leaders will review the progress made in the India-Germany strategic partnership, which has recently completed 25 years.

In the evening, Modi will join delegation-level talks between the two countries at Mahatma Mandir, followed by a joint press statement, officials said.

The MEA had earlier said Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz will also engage with business and industry leaders and exchange views on issues of regional and global importance on January 12.