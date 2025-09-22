PM arrives in Tripura to inaugurate redeveloped Tripureswari temple

Agartala, Sep 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Tripura capital Agartala to inaugurate the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Gomati district.

From the airport, Modi left for Palatana in Udaipur by a helicopter, from where he will go to the temple by road, officials said.

The over 500-year-old temple, one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', has been redeveloped under the Centre's PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme at Rs 52 crore.

Modi is also scheduled to offer prayers at the temple after the inauguration.