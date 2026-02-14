PM arrives on day-long visit to Assam

Chabua, Feb 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on a day-long visit to Assam to inaugurate an emergency landing facility (ELF) and launch projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore on Saturday.

The PM was received at the Chabua airfield by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials of the state government.

Modi left on a C-130 aircraft of the IAF for the ELF on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh district.

He will land at the ELF and inaugurate the Rs 100-crore, 4.2-km facility – the first of its kind in the northeast, officials said.

Modi is also scheduled to witness a 40-minute aerial display by the Indian Air Force (IAF), featuring fighters, transport aircraft and helicopters.

He will later take-off for Guwahati from the ELF aboard the C-130 aircraft. PTI DG RBT