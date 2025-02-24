PM arrives on two-day visit to Assam

Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here on a two-day visit to Assam.

Modi was received at the airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues and senior state government officials.

He was welcomed with a traditional 'gamosa' (hand towel) and artistes of different tribes and communities were lined along the way to greet him.

''It is a privilege and honour to welcome the world's most popular leader Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji to Assam. Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision drives us in our pursuit to build a Viksit Assam'', the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

The Prime Minister left for the Sarusajai Sports Complex where he will witness the 'Jhumoir Binanandini', a dance performance by nearly 9,000 artistes of the tea tribe community.

''Hon'ble Prime Minister is on his way to Sarusajai to attend the #JhumoirBinandini. The people in Borjhar accorded him a warm welcome as he made his way from the airport'', Sarma said in another post.

The PM will make a round inside the stadium on a special vehicle and greet the artistes and spectators.

The Jhumoir performance will be followed by a laser show on a specific cultural theme of the state.

The Prime Minister will then proceed towards the venue of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit to inaugurate the exhibitions being held in two galleries at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara area of the city.

The two galleries will have on display exhibits highlighting the traditional industries of the state, titled 'Pride of Assam', and the other gallery will reflect the modern industries and infrastructure development, titled 'Future of Assam'.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the summit on Tuesday before leaving for New Delhi in the afternoon. PTI DG DG MNB