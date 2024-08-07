PM asked PT Usha to take appropriate action: Mandaviya on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked IOA chief P T Usha to take "appropriate action" in the matter, the government said on Wednesday.

In a statement in the Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government had provided all possible assistance to Phogat according to her requirement which included personal staff.

Over the Phogat issue, opposition parties walked out from the Lok Sabha.

"Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight by 100 gm. Vinesh was playing in the 50 kg category and her weight had to be 50 kg for the competition. According to the rules and regulations of UWW (United World Wrestling), for all competitions, weigh-ins are organised every morning for the respective category," Mandaviya said.

"On August 7, 2024, the weight for 50 kg women's wrestling was determined at 7:15-7:30 Hours Paris time, for wrestlers participating in repechages. Vinesh's weight was found to be 50 kg and 100 gm. Therefore, she was declared ineligible for the competition," he said.

The Indian Olympic Association has "lodged a strong protest" with the International Wrestling Federation over this matter.

Also, Prime Minister Modi has directed IOA chief P T Usha to take "appropriate action" in the matter, the minister said.